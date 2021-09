What mischief Daniel Craig will be getting up to in his final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die remains largely mysterious, and now we may know why, with the actor revealing that they "were constantly adjusting and readjusting the script" during production of his 007 swansong. Revealed in a clip for an upcoming No Time to Die podcast, which also offers a few new snippets of footage from the movie, this detail is sure to have some fans concerned, with ongoing rewrites often resulting in lesser cinematic outcomes.