A backpack can be a great way to carry all of your fishing gear, whether you’re headed around the block or around the world. Face it, your old-school tackle bag can get heavy when you load it up, and trying to carry it can get cumbersome when you’re running through a crowded airport or sneaking along the edge of a shallow farm pond — especially if you’re trying to fish at the same time. You could use the backpack from your school days, but that doesn’t have any fishing-specific flourishes, and it’s certainly not made to stand up to harsh environments or to combat changing weather.