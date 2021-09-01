Pokemon League (Age 6+)

Pokemon Go has a new evolutionary method pulled straight out of the main series games. Today is the start of Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular, a new event focused on Psychic-type Pokemon. One of the main selling points of the new event is the addition of Inkay, a Dark/Psychic-type Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon X and Y. In the main series games, Inkay evolves into Malamar only when the player holds either the Nintendo 3DS or Nintendo Switch (or Nintendo Switch Pro Controller) upside down. This evolutionary method was designed to take advantage of the Nintendo 3DS actually having a gyroscope, something that previous Nintendo handheld consoles lacked.