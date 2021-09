It is often said that every person needs that one friend who can set them right before making a grave mistake, and Soulja Boy seems to have that person on his team. The Rap icon has been building his SODMG empire for some time and one mistake can cause him to become a social pariah or stand in the way of his partnerships and deals. Fans often egg on artists in attempts to trap them in compromising situations, and a video circulated showing that an audience member tried testing Soulja's patience during a live show.