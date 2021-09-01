Federico Fellini Is Honored With a New Museum in His Hometown of Rimini

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to float through the clouds, Superblue is the place for you. It seems like Miami is the newest hot spot for immersive art, with traveling experiences popping up nearly every month — many of them zeroing in on Van Gogh, but whaddayagonnado? If you're new to immersive art, think of it as an exhibition that allows visitors to view what's on display from inside it. (It's also the art that looks really cool on your Instagram page.) Thankfully, rather than skip town after one show, Superblue opened its magical doors to the public this spring and stuck around, having chosen Miami as its first location. Visitors can float through the clouds, get lost in a maze of mirrors, or look up at a breathtaking floral installation that hangs from the ceiling. Don't know anything about art? Don't worry! Rather than a traditional museum where you're surrounded by "masterpieces" you're supposed to gaze at in ignorant awe, Superblue invites you to create your own experience.