Federico Fellini Is Honored With a New Museum in His Hometown of Rimini
A two-site location built with the same dreamlike elements as his films. The Italian city of Rimini has opened a new museum dedicated to one of its most famous sons — the late filmmaker, Federico Fellini. Located about three hours east of Florence, Rimini is a coastal town known for expansive beaches and an eclectic nightlife — surely, ingredients that seeped into the psyche of a young Fellini when making films, such as La Dolce Vita (1960) and 8½ (1963).hypebeast.com
