TikTok Sports Talk: How to prepare for the start of College Football season

By Larry Hawley
WGN TV
WGN TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – While the weather hasn’t felt much like fall lately, something that will put people in the mood is college football. Illinois helped to start it off in “Week 0” in 2021 by beating Nebraska in Champaign, the official start of the college football season is this Saturday. That’s when Division I football teams will begin their full slate of games, which will last through the end of November then bowl season into the new year.

