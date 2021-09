CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are questioning a person of interest after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley Tuesday morning. One of the firefighters who rescued the infant spoke only with CBS 2’s Marissa Parra, saying he does not want to think about how different this would have been if the baby hadn’t been called in. It was hot and humid Tuesday morning, and the baby was found wrapped in blankets and a rosary in the bottom drawer of a dresser left in an alley. On the way to the scene Chicago firefighter Matthew Lang was bracing for the worst from...