CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alleghany County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, central, southwestern and west central Virginia. Target Area: Alleghany; Bedford; Botetourt; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Montgomery; Roanoke Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Roanoke and southwestern Alleghany Counties in west central Virginia, east central Giles, Craig and northeastern Floyd Counties in southwestern Virginia, southwestern Botetourt County in west central Virginia, west central Bedford County in south central Virginia, central Franklin County in west central Virginia, northeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia and southeastern Monroe Counties in southeastern West Virginia, the City of Salem and the City of Roanoke through 900 PM EDT At 826 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Maggie to near Oak Level. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Alleghany Vinton Troutville Boones Mill and New Castle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bedford County, VA
City
Floyd, VA
County
Montgomery County, VA
County
Craig County, VA
County
Botetourt County, VA
County
Alleghany County, VA
County
Franklin County, VA
County
Giles County, VA
City
Franklin, VA
County
Floyd County, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Salem, VA
State
West Virginia State
County
Roanoke County, VA
City
Bedford, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Tornado Watch#Roanoke Salem Alleghany
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy