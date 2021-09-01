Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, central, southwestern and west central Virginia. Target Area: Monroe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Roanoke and southwestern Alleghany Counties in west central Virginia, east central Giles, Craig and northeastern Floyd Counties in southwestern Virginia, southwestern Botetourt County in west central Virginia, west central Bedford County in south central Virginia, central Franklin County in west central Virginia, northeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia and southeastern Monroe Counties in southeastern West Virginia, the City of Salem and the City of Roanoke through 900 PM EDT At 826 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Maggie to near Oak Level. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Alleghany Vinton Troutville Boones Mill and New Castle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH