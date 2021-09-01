CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 19:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL LAFAYETTE PARISH At 726 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms has ended across Lafayette parish, but urban run-off rain water continues to slowly drain across the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lafayette, Scott and Broussard. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

