Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 01:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Anne Arundel and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Western Loudoun. * Until 4 AM EDT early this morning. * Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected tonight. Average rainfall amounts of one-half to one inch is expected. However, thunderstorms will contain very heavy rainfall with rainfall rates around 1 to 3 inches per hour. Localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible. * Heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash-flooding in urban areas.