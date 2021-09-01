CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 637 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue to push northward into the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along State Route 62. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include State Route 62 (Twentynine Palms Highway) east of Twentynine Palms. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

