CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, OH

Greene County Public Health: Third vaccine dose available for immune compromised

By Jim Otte
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9IGY_0bioqXTZ00

MIAMI VALLEY — Greene County Public Health will be making third doses of the coronavirus vaccine available to people starting Thursday.

It is limited to people who have compromised immune systems, according to Laurie Fox, spokesperson for the agency. She outlined the conditions that qualify for the third dose:

-Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (20 milligrams or more of prednisone daily or an equivalent) including: o alkylating agents o antimetabolites o cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive o transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs o tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers o other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

-Advanced or untreated HIV infection

-Moderate or severe immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

-Received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant and are within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy

-Received a solid-organ transplant and are presently taking immunosuppressive therapy

-Undergoing cancer treatment – solid tumors and hematologic malignancies

Fox said the shots will be free and available at the agency’s offices at 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia.

“Those who have this immune suppressed system may not be able to build that same level of immunity to the two-dose series, so that’s why they want to give this third dose to try to help build that immune system up a little bit more,” Fox said.

The clinics will run each Thursday in Xenia from 2:00-3:30pm.

Fox reminded people that the third dose is different than the booster shot that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and that most people will qualify for eight months after their second shot.

She said the booster will be available for people around September 20th.

Fox said it comes at a time when cases have been up around Ohio and for those who have already received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine it will help them.

“This Delta variant has presented some real challenges and our goal is to try to keep people safe and healthy, out of the hospital and away from death. So that’s our goal and we’ll do everything to make that happen,” Fox said.

Fox encouraged people that, no matter where they live in the Miami Valley, to check the web site of their local public health agency for updates and additional information on future vaccine clinics.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
41K+
Followers
61K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Greene County, OH
Government
Miami County, OH
Government
Miami County, OH
Health
City
Xenia, OH
Xenia, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Greene County, OH
Health
County
Greene County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunosuppressive Drugs#Immune System#Miami Valley#Tnf#Digeorge#Wiskott Aldrich Syndrome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Tumors
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Children’s Hospital updates visitor restrictions

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital has updated their visitor restrictions in hopes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All visitors, adults and children over the age of 2, are required to wear a mask. Two parents or caregivers are permitted to accompany patients to outpatient appointments, such as clinic visits,...
Oakwood, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Oakwood’s Lane Stadium water tests free of Legionella

OAKWOOD — The water system at Lane Stadium is back open after testing free of Legionella. Oakwood Schools announced Wednesday that they received tests that indicated the water supply was safe and free of the bacteria. The water system was shut down due to traces of the Legionella being found in the system.
Brookfield, ILPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: Animals at Chicago-area zoo receiving vaccines

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — A captive audience has been receiving vaccines at a Chicago-area zoo. Veterinarians have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines to animals at the Brookfield Zoo, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Chicago Zoological Society. The vaccine, made by Michigan-based animal health company Zoetis, has been authorized by the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy