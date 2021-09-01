CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Covenant Love Truck accepting donations needed for Hurricane Ida relief

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbUkf_0biopZCo00

The Covenant Love Truck will roll again for Hurricane Ida relief Donations and volunteers are needed.

They will take donations for the Love Truck every day until Monday, September 6 from 11 am until 6 pm at Covenant Church 300 E Martial Avenue, Lafayette.

Monetary donations can also be made during that time or donate on venmo to @love-truck.

  • Trash bags
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Small tents
  • Baby and adult diapers
  • Water
  • Gatorade
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Non-perishable snacks
  • Bug spray
  • Flashlights/lanterns
  • Batteries
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Hand cleaner
  • Chain saw and generator oil

Organizers say donations will make their way each week to those who need them most.

"Everyday we go to a different location and drop it off to a donation center that we are in contact with that is helping directly people that are affected by Hurricane Ida," explained Missions Chair of Covenant UMC Bonnie Robert-Will.

