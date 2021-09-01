The One Word You Didn't Know Was Banned From The Bachelor

Season three of Love Island USA was definitely one for the books. There were plenty of love connections and there was certainly no shortage of drama. When Florence Mueller came to the island towards the end of the season, she was ready to shake things up even more. Unfortunately, her time on the show ended up being very brief, but she still made her mark. Now that the season is over, Florence is still enjoying her time in the spotlight and it looks like people are really enjoying her being there. Her fan base has grown tremendously, and it looks like her time on the show was worth it even though she didn’t find love. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Florence Mueller.