Australia’s Min Woo Lee claimed the halfway lead in the DS Automobiles Italian Open as Tommy Fleetwood enjoyed a timely improvement in form.Lee, who won his second European Tour title at the Scottish Open in July, added a 68 to his opening 64 at Marco Simone Golf Club, which will host the Ryder Cup in 2023.That gave the 23-year-old a halfway total of 10 under par, two shots clear of Fleetwood, Johannes Veerman, Adri Arnaus and Mikko Korhonen.Fleetwood recovered from a bogey on the 10th, his opening hole of the day, to card six birdies and move to the top...