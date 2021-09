LUMBERTON — From Lumberton ISD - August 26, 2021. Based on internal staff conversations and a recommendation from the Hardin County Health Department, LISD will close normal daily operations of all campuses Monday, August 30, 2021 through Monday, September 6, 2021 (Sept 6 is already a staff/student holiday). This closure is partially due to the shortage of staff members caused by illness, and the need to deep clean and sanitize. Adding to the current uncertainty, is the current possibility of a hurricane headed toward our region in the early days of next week. During the closure there will be no Remote Conferencing or other instruction offered.