Happy September! While some might be sad to be saying goodbye to summer, there's a long, fun Labor Day weekend to relish in the last moments of it. This weekend is the perfect time to get together for a family barbecue, meet friends at a county fair or corn maze, or just to lounge with a cool drink in hand. And as awesome as all that is, we're even more psyched for these just-announced Labor Day food freebies and deals. There are a ton of them too, including specials you can take advantage of whether you're on your way out of town for the holiday or taking the family out to dinner.