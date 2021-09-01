CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Charlotte Flair Quitting WWE For AEW?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.

