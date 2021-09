Rapper Young Thug plans to build his own city with the 100 acres of land in Atlanta that was gifted to him by his manager Geoff Ogunlesi when he turned 30-years old. "This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money," said Trey Williams, Atlanta realtor who arranged for this recent land acquisition, in an Instagram post with a video showing Young Thug and his team surveying the land.