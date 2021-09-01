CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair raising: Tennessee man wins USA Mullet Championships

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
It began as a joke, but a Tennessee man got the last laugh when he won the USA Mullet Championship.

Clint Duncan, of Knoxville, took first place in the 2021 men’s open competition that ended Sunday after 10 days of online voting, WVLT reported.

The official measurement for Duncan’s mullet, which is measured from the end of the hair to the end of the natural hairline on his neck, is about 10 inches long, the television station reported.

Duncan collected 17,534 votes out of more than 100,000 cast, according to mulletchamp.com. Travis Seifert, of Wisconsin, was second with 15,465 votes. Bradley Suddath, of Alabama, took third with 13,620 votes, the website reported.

Duncan said he started growing out his mullet during the COVID-19 pandemic, WBIR reported.

“It started out as a joke,” Duncan told the television station. “Didn’t think I’d keep it longer than a week and all the attention I got and positive feedback, it’d be hard to get rid of it now.”

Suddath, who took third, said his mullet also was the result of a joke.

“It actually started out as a joke between some buddies,” Suddath told WAFF. “I got some good attention from it, and I found out about this competition and some of the good things they do.

“So I figured, ‘Why not? I’ll give it a shot,’ and rocked the mullet for a little while.”

Seifert, the runner-up whose Instagram name is “thebigdirtty,” posted a shot of his mullet on the social media site last week, calling it “hustle and flow.”

The women’s “femullet” division was won by Cassidy Jenson, followed by Jenna Raymond and Mica Myerscough.

