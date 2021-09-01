CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Wayfair's Big Labor Day Weekend Sale Is Here — Shop Our 22 Favorite Deals

By Krista Jones
PopSugar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love a three day holiday weekend for many reasons, but as pro-shoppers, it's mostly for the good sales. This Labor Day Weekend one of favorite places to score a good deal is at Wayfair. The retailer already has affordable and stylish finds, and now they're marked down even further than ever before. If you've been dreaming of little home makeover, then now just might be the perfect time.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
ElectronicsETOnline.com

The Best Tech Deals at Amazon's Labor Day Sale You Can Shop Now

It feels like summer just started, but Labor Day weekend is next weekend and while some of us are busy with back to school shopping and others are planning Labor Day cookouts, we're focused on shopping Labor Day sales! Of course, Amazon comes to mind and that's the place we're getting all the tech deals. Right now, you can find huge discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals that we haven't seen since Prime Day! We picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Labor Day deals.
ElectronicsNBC News

Labor Day appliance sales and deals 2021: Sales to shop now

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Labor Day is right...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Best Fall Sneakers from Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Reebok, Skechers, Nike & More

We're approaching the unofficial end of summer and with the new season, it might be time to get some new fall sneakers. And as we get our kids ready for a new school year, Amazon's Labor Day deals has tons of great deals beyond backpacks and school supplies and that includes sneakers. Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!
Shoppingfoxbaltimore.com

Shopping deals ahead of Labor Day

(WBFF) — Snag a great deal for back to school or back to work. Online shopping expert Casey Runyan of Brad's Deals shares what's hot right now.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale: Get Up to 70% Off Outdoor Furniture Right Now

It's Labor Day weekend and that means major Labor Day sales! If you're looking to grab deals on patio furniture, Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale has tons of discounts of up to 70% off. Trust us when we say you don't want to wait until May to get new patio furniture, but you can find deals on furniture for other rooms in your house, too!
Retailseattlepi.com

Labor Day Sales Are Already Live: Here Are the Best Deals So Far

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Everyone’s favorite three-day weekend is still more than a week off, but Labor...
Shoppingseattlepi.com

Pick Up Our Favorite Bath Towels During This Labor Day Sale

Need some fluffy new bath towels? Time to take advantage of Onsen’s Labor Day Sale, where the brand’s superlative towels are all 20% off. Simply use code LABOR at checkout anytime now through September 6. When we say superlative, we mean that literally — meaning Onsen came out on top...
ShoppingPosted by
Tom's Guide

Labor Day sale knocks $210 off our favorite mattress

Saatva's Labor Day mattress sale is here and if you're in the market for a new bed featured in our best mattress guide, Saatva's current sale can help you save big. For a limited time, Saatva is taking $210 off purchases of $1,000 or more via this link. That's the biggest dollar-off discount they've offered all year (it beats their summer sale by $10) and it ties last year's best Saatva discount. It's one of the best mattress deals we've seen from Saatva.
Shoppingfashionista.com

21 Labor Day Deals on Accessories to Shop This Weekend

This summer went by in the blink of an eye, and now we're left with one final sun-soaked long weekend before we swap out our wardrobes. While some plan on spending the Labor Day holiday grilling and chilling, others — the deal-seeking set — are planning our sales attack. For...
Home & GardenELLE DECOR

15 of Our Favorite Home Decor Items on Sale for Labor Day This Year

Are you looking to embark on a full-scale home refresh? Or maybe you’ve just gotten bored of staring at your same old decor? Either way, there’s no better time than right now to buy that adorable throw pillow or that statement chair you’ve been eyeing, thanks to this year’s crop of fabulous Labor Day deals on offer. Whether you’re after one of the best air purifiers on the market or a new leather sofa—or smaller pieces like a cast-iron Dutch oven or some colorful ceramic vases—read on for 15 of our favorite home decor sales this Labor Day weekend. One of these may be just the push you’ve been waiting for to hit that “buy now” button.
Shoppingseattlepi.com

Our Place Is Offering New Cookware Deals All Labor Day Weekend

There are lots of Labor Day sales to peruse this long weekend (we should know, we’re still compiling them), but many are only worth a single look right now. After all, what’s on sale today is likely the same thing that will be on sale on Monday when you’ll be thinking, where has the weekend gone?
ShoppingApartment Therapy

West Elm’s Labor Day Sale Is Here and These Are the 10 Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Labor Day may still be a couple of days away, but that’s not stopping your favorite retailers from getting a jump start on the holiday weekend’s massive savings. One retailer we’re especially excited to shop this holiday is West Elm. This year, West Elm’s Labor Day Sale is home to hundreds of items up to 70 percent (!) off, making it one of this holiday’s best sales. Alongside these steep savings, you’ll also find extra savings on already marked down clearance items as well as free shipping on bedding and bath deals. Cardmembers earn five percent back in Gold rewards while new members can join for free and earn three percent back in Silver rewards. We know that shopping holiday sales can be overwhelming and sussing out a good deal from a great deal takes time that you just might not have — but that’s why we’re here. We scoured West Elm’s Labor Day sale and found 10 pieces that are not only super stylish must-haves, but some of the best markdowns of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy