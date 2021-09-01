CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma congressman threatened embassy staff as he tried to enter Afghanistan, U.S. officials say

By Tyler Pager and John Hudson
SFGate
 8 days ago

The call to the U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan came in Monday. On the line, two U.S. officials said, was Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., with an unusual and urgent request: He needed assistance in transporting a huge amount of cash into the country, saying he was going to neighboring Afghanistan to rescue five American citizens, a woman and her four children, stuck in the country. They planned to hire a helicopter for the effort.

