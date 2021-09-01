Pendleton Round-Up mum on masks, as other Oregon events take COVID precautions

Headed to one of Oregon’s major end-of-summer events? You may face very different attitudes when it comes to COVID-19. The Rose City Comic Con will require proof of vaccination or negative test results, the Oregon State Fair is trying in vain to enforce the state’s new face mask requirement, and the Mount Angel Oktoberfest has vowed to abide by all public health precautions – meanwhile, the Pendleton Round-Up has remained mum on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic altogether.