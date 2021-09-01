Meghan Markle bullying claims 'rescinded' by palace staff: report
The two Buckingham Palace staffers who accused Meghan Markle of bullying reportedly rescinded their claims. Royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed in the epilogue of their newly updated biography "Finding Freedom" that "upon discovery" of a formal complaint by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf, "two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan to be rescinded" (via "Entertainment Tonight").www.foxnews.com
