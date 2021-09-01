CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Panetta: It's a mistake for the U.S. to count on the Taliban in Afghanistan

By Emily DeCiccio, @EmilyDeCiccio
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taliban, who were ousted from power by the U.S. in 2001, now control nearly all of Afghanistan. “I think the Taliban is not to be trusted. The reality is that the Taliban has provided safe haven for terrorists in the past, and they will continue to provide a safe haven for terrorists,” said Panetta, who served as defense secretary from July 2011 to February 2013 under former President Barack Obama.

