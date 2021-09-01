CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricketts: Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan stain on country's reputation

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 8 days ago
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following an address from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. “President Biden’s approach to withdrawing troops from Afghanistan has had tragic consequences,” said Governor Ricketts. “He has stranded hundreds of Americans and our allies, leaving them to the whims of the Taliban. He left strategic military equipment for the Taliban that can now be used to harm our interests. And 13 American troops died in a terrorist attack. This human tragedy reduced America’s standing in the world and is a stain on our country’s reputation.”

northplattepost.com

North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

