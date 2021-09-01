CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Steve Hummer: Like him or not, Bryson DeChambeau the talk of Tour Championship

Derrick
 8 days ago

One tip for those attending the Tour Championship this week at East Lake: Do not address Bryson DeChambeau in any way that refers to his nemesis, Brooks Koepka. As DeChambeau saunters by, don’t cry out, “Hey, Brooks!”. Or, “Let’s go Brooksie!”

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tour Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 Lesson From Today’s Finish

The finish to today’s BMW Championship was an epic one. Patrick Cantlay took down Bryson DeChambeau in awesome fashion at the BMW Championship on Sunday afternoon. Cantlay defeated DeChambeau following several sudden-death playoff holes. Cantlay and DeChambeau finished the tournament in regulation at -27. The golfers then went to sudden...
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
GolfNew York Post

Paige Spiranac thinks the PGA Tour screwed Bryson DeChambeau

Paige Spiranac thinks the PGA Tour handled the Bryson DeChambeau “Brooksy” drama poorly. On Tuesday, the social media sensation — known for her sultry golf content — reacted to the PGA Tour saying it would ban fans who taunt DeChambeau with chants about his rival, Brooks Koepka. “Let me just...
GolfPGA Tour

Top 10 storylines of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season

Patrick Cantlay’s duel with Jon Rahm at the TOUR Championship to win his first FedExCup title capped off a huge 2020-21 PGA TOUR Super Season that began 361 days ago at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic produced a season unlike any other. For the first,...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Who partners Bryson DeChambeau at Whistling Straits?

We won't make the same mistake twice. That's the message from the Team USA camp via vice-captain Davis Love III as the Americans head to Whistling Straits to practice. Love III, who previously captained the winning side at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine to a 17-11 victory, admitted in years gone by the Europeans had them "over a barrel" purely because they practiced a bit more.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Is Bryson DeChambeau UNFAIRLY CRITICISED on the PGA Tour?

I have a little sympathy for Bryson DeChambeau. You might think that strange considering he’s a multi-millionaire golfer who divides opinion. But I do think he is unfairly singled out on the PGA Tour by players, commentators and fans alike. He hit the headlines again in recent days when he...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

PGA Tour Bans Fans From Shouting 1 Word At Bryson DeChambeau

If golf fans are going to troll Bryson DeChambeau moving forward, they’re going to have to find a new method. The PGA Tour has decided to ban its fans from yelling “Brooksie,” towards DeChambeau. This has become a controversial nickname because of DeChambeau’s rivalry with Brooks Koepka. PGA Tour commissioner...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Bryson DeChambeau, driving distance record

In 2020, with a rebuilt frame and power-focused approach, Bryson DeChambeau set the PGA TOUR single-season driving distance average record, at 322.0 yards. In 2021, he shattered his own mark, averaging 323.7 yards off the tee – and more importantly – won multiple big tournaments along the way. Bryson DeChambeau,...
Baltimore, MDDerrick

PGA Tour BMW Championship: Patrick Cantlay defeats Bryson DeChambeau in dramatic six-hole playoff to win at Caves Valley

Baltimore, you were heard. Especially, it seems, by the BMW Championship victor. On a day when Patrick Cantlay needed every ounce of strength to outlast Bryson DeChambeau in Sunday’s final round, he found motivation from a vocal and boisterous crowd at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills that seemed to celebrate his ability to bury a 17-foot, 6-inch birdie putt and outlast DeChambeau on No. 18 – the sixth playoff hole of the afternoon – for the tournament crown.
Golfchatsports.com

Patrick Cantlay downplays Bryson DeChambeau calling him out for walking

Whether it “put a little chip” on his shoulder or not, Patrick Cantlay wasn’t going to feed the fire after his BMW Championship victory. Cantlay was asked about a situation on the 14th hole in the final round, when Bryson DeChambeau backed off his approach shot and said, “Patrick, can you stop walking.”
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

PGA Tour BMW Championship: Bryson DeChambeau takes one-shot lead with stunning 60 at Caves Valley before second-round play is suspended by darkness

There’s hot. And then there’s Bryson DeChambeau on Friday at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills. DeChambeau, whose skills with a golf ball have drawn as much attention as his Godzilla-like frame, brainy quirks and public feud with Brooks Koepka, reminded everyone why he is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour and the 2020 U.S. Open champion. The 27-year-old ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy