COVID-19 booster available for high-risk groups

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 booster shot by Pfizer and Moderna is being administered to the elderly and immunocompromised across the United States, while Johnson and Johnson still awaits clinical trials. The first doses in the Bay Area were given about a week ago, mainly at nursing homes. The infrastructure to support another mass vaccine rollout is already in place and is ready to vaccinate everyone looking for a third dose. People will only be eligible for the vaccine at least 8 months after receiving their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

