Nico Hoerner (oblique) not ready for rehab assignment

The Cubs had hoped to see versatile infielder Nico Hoerner at several positions during the second half. Hoerner has been on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique since July 29, and because of tension he felt in the muscle last month at Triple-A Iowa, the Cubs put his rehab assignment on pause. He traveled with them to Minneapolis and continued to take part in baseball activity Tuesday as he attempts to get back on track. He’s slashing .313/.388/.388 with 10 doubles, 14 RBI and 15 walks in 39 games this season.