CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nico Hoerner (oblique) not ready for rehab assignment

By Russell Dorsey
Chicago Sun-Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cubs had hoped to see versatile infielder Nico Hoerner at several positions during the second half. Hoerner has been on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique since July 29, and because of tension he felt in the muscle last month at Triple-A Iowa, the Cubs put his rehab assignment on pause. He traveled with them to Minneapolis and continued to take part in baseball activity Tuesday as he attempts to get back on track. He’s slashing .313/.388/.388 with 10 doubles, 14 RBI and 15 walks in 39 games this season.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Nico Hoerner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Oblique#Cubs#Triple A Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Bleacher brawl breaks out during Cubs-White Sox game

With the Sox pounding the Cubs again on Sunday, tensions were high among fans. Such a heated intra-city rivalry has led to fan violence during past Crosstown Classic matchups both on the North and South Sides. On Sunday, tempers boiled over again in the left-field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Park...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Likely to require rehab assignment

Contreras (knee) will likely require a rehab assignment before he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Contreras has been going through his full pregame routine recently, but the Cubs will likely choose to give him at-bats in the minors before he rejoins the major-league club. He's unlikely to require many rehab appearances, but the team will be able to use him as a designated hitter if he returns during the current road trip.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Rehab assignment begins Thursday

Syndergaard (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Brooklyn on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The Mets expected Syndergaard to begin a rehab assignment this week, and he now has a date scheduled for his first outing. While the right-hander will likely make some appearances in the higher levels of the minors before he rejoins the major-league club, he shouldn't need much time to build up his pitch count since he's slated to pitch out of the Mets' bullpen once he returns from the injured list.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Jason Heyward’s walk-off homer lifts Cubs to series victory over Reds

The Cubs had played as close to seamless baseball as you could through the first nine innings Wednesday. But even after getting solid starting pitching and a great night from the bullpen, they needed a big hit in the 10th to get the victory. That’s where Jason Heyward came in.
MLBaudacy.com

Gleyber Torres will begin rehab assignment Sunday

Gleyber Torres is officially set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Sunday afternoon. The Yankees shortstop suffered a sprained thumb earlier this month and hasn’t played since Aug. 8. The Yanks hope he can continue his hot hitting that he displayed before his injury, as Torres was looking to erase a prolonged slump to start the season. In 99 games so far this season, Torres is slashing .253/.351/.679 with just six home runs.
MLBmasnsports.com

Avila finally begins rehab assignment in Florida

It had been nearly two months since Alex Avila last appeared in a ballgame, nearly two months since the 34-year-old catcher was thrust into emergency second base duties and wound up straining both of his calves in the process. Add a mandatory quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19, and Avila had been stuck on the sidelines far longer than anyone could’ve imagined at the time.
Musicchatsports.com

Cub Tracks’ oblique strains

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you, which we look at in sidelong fashion. And music. This one is for Josh:. Get your thrills where and when you can. I’m trying to stay on a positive angle by rooting for some NooCubs. I am not exactly jazzed but I have interest. Hey, it’s tough right now, but at least we aren’t Mets fans.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Danny Santana Hits Home Run For Double-A Portland On Rehab Assignment

When Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared the news that Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19, he said Boston may need to pull from its injured list sooner rather than later in order to get some reinforcements on the field. While the manager said before Friday’s game against the Cleveland...
MLBLongview Daily News

Mariners takeaways: France flashes bat and glove, Lewis to begin rehab assignment

When Seattle traded budding catcher Austin Nola to the Padres one year ago, it was never the plan to acquire the best defensive first baseman in the American League. The Mariners weren’t on a pre-deadline search for their cornerstone first baseman, mainly due to the presence of Evan White, last year’s Gold Glove winner at the position. What they did want was an impact bat that could play multiple infield positions.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Injury Updates: Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw Scheduled For Rehab Assignments

The Los Angeles Dodgers are navigating an injury concern with David Price due to left arm trouble, but the starting rotation may soon welcome back Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw as they are scheduled for respective rehab assignments. On the 10-day injured list since July 31 because of a second bout with right shoulder inflammation, Gonsolin is scheduled to pitch Saturday for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. Gonsolin is expected to go three innings and the team will decide on a next step after that.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Heads Out on Rehab Assignment

Perhaps just in time, the Dodgers could be getting a key innings eater back for the stretch run. A day after scheduled starter David Price was scratched with soreness in his left elbow, right-hander Tony Gonsolin is set to make a minor league rehab appearance. Dodger manager Dave Roberts shared...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tyler Stephenson in Reds' Monday lineup

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Stephenson is getting the nod behind the plate while batting second in the order against Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Stephenson for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
MLBPosted by
CBS DFW

3 In A Row For The Texas Rangers As They Top The Diamondbacks 3-1

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Hopefully it’s the start of a trend… Jordan Lyles pitched seven smooth innings in relief, Jason Martin hit a two-run single and the Texas Rangers beat the Diamondbacks Tuesday night. It’s a rare three-game winning streak for the Rangers after the 3-1 victory. They’ll try to tie...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Bote returns from freak ankle sprain, Andrew Romine DFA'd

Less than two weeks after he sustained a freak ankle sprain, the Cubs activated infielder David Bote off the 10-day injured list Monday. The club designated infielder Andrew Romine for assignment in a corresponding move. Bote sprained his right ankle during a baserunning drill before a game against the White...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 140

All good things must come to an end, as Al headlined his recap. The seven-game winning streak was fun and it sure would have been fun to have played spoiler against the Reds for the fourth time in five games over the last month. Alas, this was a night where the Cubs showed tantalizing signs but just couldn’t ever get over the top. A bounce here or a few feet there, this might have been a different game and the Cubs might have eight straight wins.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Rumors: Marcus Semien, Robbie Ray Contract Extensions Interest Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are interested in keeping second baseman Marcus Semien and starting pitcher Robbie Ray around long-term. "According to sources, they’ve attempted to sign Semien to an extension, without success to this point, and plan to approach Ray about a new deal this offseason," Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy