For the longest time, fans have been begging Toyota to turbocharge the Toyota 86 and, ultimately, make it faster. But, Toyota has remained firm on its stance of remaining naturally aspirated, and it all boils down to the Toyota 86’s driving dynamics. What does that have to do with the Nissan Z? Well, the Nissan Z was built on the very same premise. It might feature a potent, 400-horsepower, turbocharged V-6, but at the end of the day, it’s not about numbers, it’s about the pleasure of driving; It’s about driver and car becoming one. And, if you don’t believe me, maybe taking it from Nissan’s Chief Engineer, Hiroshi Tamura, will help you see the light.