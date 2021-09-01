CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘UNTOLD: Crime & Penalties’ on Netflix, The Wild True Story of a Bruising, Brawling, Mafia-Connected Minor League Hockey Team

By Scott Hines
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Galante, one of the primary subjects of Crime & Penalties, the latest chapter in Netflix’s UNTOLD series of sports documentaries, feels like a character straight out of The Sopranos—but there’s nothing fictional about his story. A Connecticut trash-hauling tycoon connected to the Genovese crime family, he styled himself a pillar of the community, building roads, donating to hospitals and youth sports, making a name for himself and a cushy life for his family. It was that desire to be a family man that eventually led him to purchase a minor league hockey team for his 17-year-old son AJ. That’s where things got weird.

