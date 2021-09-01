CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 1

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Activist calls for Canadian National CEO to resign after rail deal hits hurdle on.ft.com/3gPlEoX

- GSK hopes for vaccine success as new shot enters late-stage trial on.ft.com/3mOqK8J

- Ryanair predicts return to pre-pandemic passenger numbers this winter on.ft.com/3DCQlr2

- North Sea oil producers push UK to back 18 new projects on.ft.com/3Brhcog

Overview

- Chris Hohn, head of UK hedge fund TCI Management Ltd, has called for Canadian National Railway Co to cancel its deal with Kansas City Southern and also demanded that CN’s Chief Executive Jean-Jacques Ruest and chair Robert Pace resign.

- A third COVID-19 shot produced by South Korea’s SK Bioscience using GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s adjuvant technology has begun a late-stage clinical trial.

- Ryanair Holdings Plc said that it expects to return to pre-pandemic levels this winter, banking on a “very strong recovery” in travel.

- The Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) industry body has called on the government to back up about 18 new fossil fuel projects, while the UK has committed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

