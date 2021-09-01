Panola County Arrest Report: Sept. 1, 2021
Note: The Arrest Report is submitted by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. The persons named here have been charged with a crime but have not been convicted. Latysha Desiree Richardson, 25, by Panola County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Josh Nagle pursuant to local warrants/failure to appear/burglary habitation intend other felony, failure to appear/injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury and failure to appear/tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.www.panolawatchman.com
