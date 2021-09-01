CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Subpoenas Reportedly Issued In Connection To Complaint Filed By Cuomo Accuser

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former governor Andrew Cuomo could face possible criminal charges.

The Albany Times Union reports subpoenas were issued to gather evidence after Brittany Commisso , a former aide to Cuomo, spent hours being interviewed in connection to the complaint she filed earlier in August.

TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment, Nursing Home Scandals

Commisso has accused the disgraced former governor of groping her in the executive mansion.

Cuomo resigned after an investigation by the Attorney General found he sexually harassed 11 women. He denies the allegations, saying he never touched anyone inappropriately.

Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS New York

Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David Fired For Allegedly Advising Cuomo On Scandal Response

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The fallout continues after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations. The Human Rights Campaign, a leading LGBTQ advocacy group, has fired its president. The group’s board said it fired Alphonso David after a report revealed he advised the Cuomo administration in responding to one of Cuomo’s accusers. The board said David violated its conflict of interest policy. David said in a statement the board acted unjustly and should expect a legal challenge.
Chemung County, NYNewsChannel 36

New York Landlords vs. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

CHEMUNG COUNTY(NY)-- New York state lawmakers agreed on September 1st to extend sweeping protections against evictions into the year 2022; The new law will put a moratorium in place for 22 months. The intention of the moratorium is to protect the hundreds of thousands of people whose finances have been...
PoliticsTimes-Herald

Ethics agency subpoenaed in investigation of Cuomo's book

ALBANY (TNS) — Attorney General Letitia James’ office has issued a subpoena to the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics for its records on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s book chronicling his administration’s early response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Times Union has learned. The subpoena was issued in connection with...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
New York City, NYAntelope Valley Press

LGBTQ rights group leader fired over ties to Cuomo

NEW YORK — The Board of directors of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights organization, fired its president, Alphonso David, because of developments related to the sexual harassment case that prompted Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York. The co-chairs of HRC’s board, Morgan Cox and...
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Ex-Cuomo aide plans legal challenge after firing by advocacy group

A former aide to ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans a legal challenge after he was fired Monday evening by the Human Rights Campaign, a prominent LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization, after he was alleged to have played a role in the governor's response to sexual harassment allegations leveled against him. The firing of...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Andrew Cuomo Left Behind a Rent-Relief Debacle

On June 1st, New York began accepting applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or E.R.A.P., a $2.7 billion bailout fund for hundreds of thousands of renters and landlords who lost jobs or income or both during the pandemic. The money, which represented New York’s share of the $46.5 billion in rent relief that the federal government had sent to the states months earlier, had the potential to stave off catastrophe. New York has a higher proportion of renters than any other state in the country—and some of the highest rents. It’s been estimated that, a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, renters in New York owe as much as $3.3 billion in back rent. One in five New York households has “slight to no confidence” in its ability to make next month’s rent. E.R.A.P.—which would pay as much as twelve months of back rent, plus three upcoming months—promised to wipe out much of that debt, and alleviate some measure of anxiety.
New York City, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Do We Call Cuomo ‘Former Governor’ or ‘Ex Governor’ Now?

How do you address someone who left a political office in such unconventional terms?. Anyone else still in complete shock that he's gone?. It's hard to believe but it has been almost a month since Andrew Cuomo resigned as the 56th Governor of New York. The resignation was surprise to many New Yorkers. Most of us expected the resignation to come shortly after the Attorney General found he had harassed several women while in office but it came much later. Andrew Cuomo still denies the accusations.
Queens, NYNew York Post

Governor Hochul says President Biden will offer assistance for Ida flooding

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said President Biden will allocate federal funds to help New York recover from the damage caused by unexpected flashed floods that caused several deaths Wednesday night. “Moments ago I was on the phone with the White House, President Biden called, offered any assistance, he repeated...
Politicsncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Mr. Cuomo's millions

THE ISSUE: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo left office with $18 million in campaign cash. THE STAKES: There must be stricter rules on how political contributions are used. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in disgrace, but there are 18 million reasons to believe he will remain a force in state politics.

