CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradenton, FL

Citing COVID surge, Walmart temporarily closes Bradenton store for deep cleaning

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Walmart Supercenter in Bradenton is temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitizing as a COVID-19-related safety measure, the company announced Tuesday. A company statement about the closure at the Bradenton store — located at 6225 East State Road 64 — cited the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in certain areas of the U.S. It did not specify whether there had been any recent infections among the customers or staff.

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Manatee County, FL
Business
Bradenton, FL
Business
Bradenton, FL
Health
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Bradenton, FL
Food & Drinks
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Manatee County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Bradenton, FL
Lifestyle
Manatee County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Bradenton, FL
Coronavirus
Manatee County, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Bradenton, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Walmart Supercenter#Cdc#Food Drink#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy