Citing COVID surge, Walmart temporarily closes Bradenton store for deep cleaning
A Walmart Supercenter in Bradenton is temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitizing as a COVID-19-related safety measure, the company announced Tuesday. A company statement about the closure at the Bradenton store — located at 6225 East State Road 64 — cited the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in certain areas of the U.S. It did not specify whether there had been any recent infections among the customers or staff.www.bradenton.com
