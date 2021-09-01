CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bachelorette's Jef Holm drops restraining order request from ex-roommate Robby Hayes

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
The Bachelorette alum Jef Holm has dropped a restraining order against his former roommate Robby Hayes.

The issue was slated to come before a Los Angeles Superior Court Monday, but neither appeared, according to People.

In court docs reviewed by the outlet, the court said that 'all temporary restraining orders, if any, are dissolved' in the case, which had been 'dismissed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQsc1_0biogyc800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4JHC_0biogyc800

Holm, 37, told E! News that 'tensions died down' between him and Hayes, 32, following legal proceedings earlier this month.

'I haven't seen any reason to continue with the restraining order, so I dropped it,' Holm, who won the Bachelorette's eighth season, told the outlet. 'Like I mentioned before, I wish him the best.'

Holm had received a restraining order from Hayes, 32, earlier this month after he initially claimed Hayes, his former roommate, had continued to linger around the Los Angeles-area residence they shared after he moved out.

Terms of the restraining order ordered Hayes to remain a minimum of 100 yards away from Holm, his vehicle and his workplace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUQLs_0biogyc800
Details: Holm, who won the Bachelorette's eighth season, said that that 'tensions died down' between him and Hayes following legal proceedings earlier this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7PIV_0biogyc800
Hayes had past been seen on The Bachelorette in 2016, and subsequently on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017 and 2018 

'Robert used to live at my house but does not now,' the St. George, Utah native said in docs earlier this month. 'He continues to enter the premises & harass me & I do not feel safe around him.'

Holm said that Hayes, a Jacksonville, Florida native, had threatened him 'and still hasn't stopped to this day, entering the home on a weekly basis with a hostile attitude.

'He claims he has belongings there and that's why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful,' Holm said in the previous legal docs.

Holm previously told E! News that he 'had to take legal action' against Hayes after he'd 'allowed him to live there rent free for years as a friend.'

'When the living situation became hostile I asked him to leave and he refused,' he said. 'It went on like this for months.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6ij4_0biogyc800
Holm previously told E! News that he 'had to take legal action' against Hayes after he'd 'allowed him to live there rent free for years as a friend'

Holm has past been seen on 2012's The Bachelorette, getting engaged to Emily Maynard Johnson prior to their split.

Hayes had past been seen on The Bachelorette in 2016, and subsequently on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017 and 2018.

Holm and Hayes initially met in 2017 at a party at a Venice Beach, California home Holm resided in, as they also resided with The Bachelorette alum Chase McNary, 32, according to US Weekly.

The party was held in the wake of a Women Tell-All taping for former contestant Nick Viall.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

