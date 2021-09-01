CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s next for Rachel Nichols after her controversial split from ESPN?

By Kirsten Fleming
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2014, Rachel Nichols was the anointed badass of sports media. After the horrifying video surfaced of Ravens wide receiver Ray Rice brutally punching his then-girlfriend inside an Atlantic City elevator, the NFL was forced to publicly reckon with the league’s domestic violence issue. Commissioner Roger Goodell, however, was forced...

NBAinquirer.com

ESPN’s lineup about to change, with Rachel Nichols out and Max Kellerman on the move

Less than two months before the start of the NBA season, ESPN is overhauling its basketball coverage, beginning with taking Rachel Nichols off the air. Nichols, probably the network’s most recognizable NBA personality, has been removed from all programming on ESPN and her show, The Jump, has been canceled. The Sports Business Journal was first to report the news.
NBAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rachel Nichols Is Out—But ESPN’s Racial Rot Remains

Our relationship to sports-as-media is changing. In one of the most ironic reversals of the digital era, it’s athletes themselves pulling the levers. And the premier athletes in American sports are in the NBA. So, what happens in that league has the greatest potential of causing a ripple effect. Two moments from the past year explain this changing landscape pretty succinctly: the recent conversation between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant touching on their highly publicized beef during Durant’s final year with the Golden State Warriors, and ESPN’s shady handling of one of their most talented broadcasters and journalists, Maria Taylor, culminating in this week’s icing of Rachel Nichols and the cancellation of her daily NBA show The Jump.
NBANewsday

ESPN removes Rachel Nichols from NBA coverage, cancels 'The Jump'

ESPN has removed Rachel Nichols from its NBA programming and is cancelling her NBA-focused show "The Jump," Sports Business Journal reported and ESPN confirmed on Wednesday. Nichols remains under contract for one more year but is not expected to appear on ESPN during that time, SBJ reported. The network plans to launch a new weekday afternoon NBA show next season.
NFLNew York Post

ESPN embarrassed itself during the Rachel Nichols saga

In the history of sports media mismanagement, the way ESPN handled Rachel Nichols’ situation may not be the worst, but it can make a case. Maybe Nichols always deserved to be fired for her privately taped comments, in which she lamented about her perception of ESPN’s poor diversity record and the idea that executives — in the aftermath of the discussion on race after George Floyd’s death — were going to take away her contractually agreed upon job as the host of the NBA Finals and award it to Maria Taylor, who, unlike Nichols, is black.
NBAVulture

ESPN Pulls Rachel Nichols From NBA Programming, Ending The Jump

ESPN is down another female sportscaster. Rachel Nichols, host of basketball program The Jump, has been removed from the network’s coverage. The weekday basketball news show is canceled and will be replaced with an entirely different show, said the network. “We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned,” said David Roberts, senior vice president for NBA production at ESPN, in a statement. “Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content.” The decision comes after a July 4 New York Times report exposed audio of Nichols complaining that her colleague Maria Taylor, who is Black, was chosen to host NBA Countdown during last year’s Finals because of the network’s “crappy longtime record on diversity.” Taylor has since left ESPN and moved to NBC Sports, where she debuted at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Nichols was pulled from the network’s sideline coverage during the 2021 Finals and replaced with Malika Andrews. Rachel Nichols will still be under contract with ESPN for the remaining year, though she’s “not likely” to appear on-air. “Got to create a whole show and spend five years hanging out with some of my favorite people talking about one my favorite things,” Nichols wrote on Twitter. “An eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew - The Jump was never built to last forever but it sure was fun.” ESPN is now on the hunt to fill two spots. Good luck! We hear finding the right host is total jeopardy.
NFLMiami Herald

Thoughts on Rachel Nichols’ removal from ESPN and where the network goes from here

So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Track Star Cameron Burrell's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for track star Cameron Burrell was revealed. According to TMZ Sports, Burrell, the godson of Olympic legend Carl Lewis, died by suicide. The records indicated that the manner of death was ruled a suicide after his body was inspected by a medical examiner this week. The official cause of death was listed as a "gunshot wound of the head." TMZ Sports also said that Burrell died in a parking garage in Houston, Texas.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NFLwomansday.com

'GMA' Fans Are in Shock After Seeing Michael Strahan's Surprising Fashion Transformation

Michael Strahan appears to be having lots of fun playing dress up. In a recent Instagram post, the Good Morning America coanchor and former New York Giants football player traded in his fancy suits for something a little more country. Wearing a straw cowboy hat, blue camoflauge vest, navy muscle tee and gold-rimmed aviators, Michael struck a cool pose for the camera and made one thing clear — his new outfit is not an endorsement for the Dallas Cowboys, also known as his former NFL football team's rival.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
NFLPosted by
Amomama

Meet Simone Biles' Ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Who Was Once Part of US National Gymnastics Team

Famous American Olympian Simone Biles was with her ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin for over two years. Here's everything you need to know about the hunky elite athlete. Simone Biles used to proudly share photos of herself with ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin on Instagram before deleting them all after their breakup. The Olympic gold medalist has since moved on with her life, recently celebrating her first-year anniversary with fellow athlete Jonathan Owens.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Releases Brief Statement On Todd McShay’s Departure

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Todd McShay announced that he’s stepping away from his role with the network for an undisclosed period of time. “I am going to take some time away to focus on my health and my family,” McShay wrote. “Thank you ESPN for being so supportive and for all the well wishes – I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines soon.”

