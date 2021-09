We just had visitors who took the ferry from Juneau to Whittier. Everyone had masks on during their sailing. We went on the 26-glacier tour, expecting masks to be worn. To our surprise, very few passengers had on masks. Servers had masks on, but half of them had them below their noses. We, of course, kept ours on the entire time except for eating. Upon departure, my husband asked, “Why no masks?” The employee smiled and said, “If they do not wear masks, we have to let them off at the nearest port.” Ha ha — Whittier is the closest port to Whittier, so no incentive to encourage mask wearing. We then went on the Resurrection Bay tour and most folks had masks on. Buyer beware.