Police investigating after rhino head found on Aspinwall sidewalk

Rhino head Taxidermy rhino head found on sidewalk in Aspinwall (TribLive.com)

ASPINWALL, Pa. — Aspinwall police are investigating after a rhino head was found on a borough sidewalk over the weekend.

According to our partners at TribLive.com, the taxidermied head was found by a man walking his dog at Freeport Road and Western Avenue.

Police said the head weighs about 80-100 pounds. The department is reviewing security camera footage and has reached out to local zoos as part of its investigation.

