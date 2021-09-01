Police investigating after rhino head found on Aspinwall sidewalk
ASPINWALL, Pa. — Aspinwall police are investigating after a rhino head was found on a borough sidewalk over the weekend.
According to our partners at TribLive.com, the taxidermied head was found by a man walking his dog at Freeport Road and Western Avenue.
Police said the head weighs about 80-100 pounds. The department is reviewing security camera footage and has reached out to local zoos as part of its investigation.
