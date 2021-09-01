CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aspinwall, PA

Police investigating after rhino head found on Aspinwall sidewalk

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsdWJ_0biogBnt00
Rhino head Taxidermy rhino head found on sidewalk in Aspinwall (TribLive.com)

ASPINWALL, Pa. — Aspinwall police are investigating after a rhino head was found on a borough sidewalk over the weekend.

According to our partners at TribLive.com, the taxidermied head was found by a man walking his dog at Freeport Road and Western Avenue.

Police said the head weighs about 80-100 pounds. The department is reviewing security camera footage and has reached out to local zoos as part of its investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
66K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Aspinwall, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Zoos#Rhino#Security Camera#Dog#Triblive Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Greensburg, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family suing after Greensburg attorney found dead in YMCA sauna

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Family members of a Greensburg attorney who was found dead in a YMCA sauna after being trapped overnight are suing. According to our partners at TribLive.com, the wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Westmoreland County Court by Colleen Robinson and her sons. It claims her husband, 80-year-old David Robinson, went into the sauna at the Greensburg YMCA the night of March 14. It said he wasn’t discovered until the next morning. Temperatures can reach 112 degrees inside the sauna. The suit claims there was no way to open the door from the inside.
Posted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Help needed finding missing 17-year-old from Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Police in Bethel Park are asking for your help finding a missing 17-year-old boy. Alpino “Jesse” Raneri was last seen Tuesday morning. He was wearing a blue Adidas hoodie and red shorts. Anyone with information on Raneri’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bethel Park Police...

Comments / 0

Community Policy