Roxy Jacenko's mother Doreen unveils plans for a $7.8million mansion right across the road from her daughter's Vaucluse home

By D. Lawrance
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Doreen Davis is settling closer to her daughter and grandchildren.

The mother of PR maven Roxy Jacenko is to build a $7.8million home right across the street from her daughter's Vaucluse property.

Doreen told Daily Mail Australia that 'having my children and grandchildren, Pixie and Hunter, across the road will be wonderful'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1ZiS_0biofZhs00
Neighbours: Doreen Davis (right, in 2016), the mother of PR maven Roxy Jacenko (left) is to build a $7.8million home right across the street from her daughter's Vaucluse property

'We spent five fabulous years together in North Bondi and there is just a joy of having little feet running in unannounced and full of excitement,' she added.

The new mansion, designed by architect William Smart, will replace the $5million Vaucluse cottage Doreen bought earlier this year.

The four-bedroom home will have two bathrooms, plus a further three ensuites and a powder room across its three storeys.

She compared the undertaking to her previous experience developing the expansive property portfolio she owned with her ex-husband Nick Jacenko.

'To do a residential project with each and every facet considered to make it the perfect family home to see the grandchildren grow up in is wonderful,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3L5V_0biofZhs00
Out with the old: The new mansion, designed by architect William Smart, will replace the $5million Vaucluse cottage Doreen bought earlier this year. Artist's impression pictured above

Of living so close to her daughter, Doreen joked: 'I don't think I'll manage to shake Roxy. I'll be keeping watch to make sure she doesn't set up a tent in my front garden!'

She added that Roxy was a particular fan of her garden's designer, Paul Bangay.

It comes shortly after Roxy's divorced parents offloaded their property portfolio, a decade after their marriage fell apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NePCd_0biofZhs00
Structure: Seen here is the existing cottage, which Doreen plans to knock down and rebuild

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald last month, Doreen and Nick sold a collection of investment properties held in their names for a staggering $78million.

It is believed the Jacenko estate included a cluster of commercial properties in Sydney's Beaconsfield, Alexandria and Ultimo, each worth about $15 to $20million.

Doreen and Nick built a lucrative empire together in the Australian rag trade during their ill-fated 38-year marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RTnw_0biofZhs00
A family affair: Doreen told Daily Mail Australia that 'having my children and grandchildren, Pixie and Hunter, across the road will be wonderful'. Pictured with Roxy and Pixie

Shortly after marrying, the couple launched Capital Clothing, a thriving fashion business that would generate upwards of $13million a year.

Roxy's parents continued to grow their wealth by branching out into real estate.

However, it all came crashing down in 2011 when Doreen and Nick split in acrimonious circumstances.

While Roxy maintains a close relationship with her mother, she makes no secret of the fact she's been estranged from her father since the divorce.

He reportedly wed fashion designer Lisa Ho in October 2019 in a secret ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqWsY_0biofZhs00
Grandkids: Pictured here is Doreen's granddaughter Pixie, 10, and grandson Hunter, seven 

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

