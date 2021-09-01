CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor of Kingstown: Taylor Sheridan, Jeremy Renner Series First-Look

Cover picture for the articleOn November 14, the streaming universe of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan grows with the premiere of his Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, and Taylor Handley-starring drama Mayor of Kingstown. Premiering today during Paramount+'s TCA summer press event, the series finds the trio playing the McLusky brothers in a city where incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series is set to focus on their attempts to bring order and justice to the lawless town of Kingstown, Michigan.

