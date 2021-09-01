Mayor of Kingstown: Taylor Sheridan, Jeremy Renner Series First-Look

Doctor Who and Good Omens star David Tennant is set to show off his darker side, teaming with his wife & In The Dark star Georgia Tennent to star in and executive produce Hide for Peacock. Written & executive-produced by showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) and directed & executive-produced by Emmy, BAFTA, and DGA-nominee Julie Anne Robinson, the drama series is set to take the classic "Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" story and mix in a conspiracy thriller. Tennant plays a disgraced journalist who stumbles upon a story that could resurrect his career. But he quickly learns he's seen something he shouldn't have and is now the target of unknown adversaries who will do anything to silence him. On the run as people around him go missing or die, a serious accident has an extraordinary side effect on him. Now he realizes that there are monsters in the world – and that he might just be one of them. Robinson will executive-produce through her CannyLads, with Fazekas & Buttes executive-producing through their Fazakas & Butters banner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group where CandyLadd is based, will serve as the studio (with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively).