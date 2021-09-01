Driver injured in Blaine County semi rollover crash

GENNETT — A Meridian man was injured Monday when the semi truck he was driving crashed. About 5:40 p.m., Blaine County Sheriff deputies responded to a semi-truck rollover crash with lane blockage about two miles east of the Gannet fire station on Gannett Road in Blaine County. Crash scene investigation determined that the driver, Tracy Lee Benitez, 48, was southbound on Gannett Road in a 2001 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a belly-dump trailer when his vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder, went into the southbound borrow ditch, and traveled about ¼ mile, a sheriff’s office statement said. When Benitez attempted to re-enter the roadway, the truck rolled over onto the passenger side.