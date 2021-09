Oscar De La Hoya announced on Instagram that he is out of the hospital after spending three days there due to COVID-19. "Hey guys, I am out of the hospital," De La Hoya said. "I was in there for three days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it."