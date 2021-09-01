Something not talked about.

Much has been said about the O line. We all wait to see if it has improved. After watching the Ohio State game a few times I'm hoping our back 7 has improved. Yes the corners were in great position many times and gave up big plays on perfect passes. That is going to happen to even the best. The big concern is the tackling by the back 7. Over and over contact would be made and the RB would get a extra 3-6 yards. It would be 3rd and 2 instead of 3rd and 7. If this doesn't improve it will be a long night. The front 4 can make the back 7 look awesome, hope that's the case Saturday. Go Tigers.