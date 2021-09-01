CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Flight Simulator Mod Adds Mario Kart 8 Tracks

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Kart 8 Deluxe features some of the greatest tracks in the history of the series, and one fan decided to mod a handful of them into Microsoft Flight Simulator. Twitter user @Illogicoma shared their impressive creation on the platform and in a video on YouTube. Tracks from the mod include Mount Wario, Mute City, Cloudtop Cruise, Moo Moo Meadows, Rainbow Road, Bowser’s Castle and Shy Guy Falls. It's impossible to actually race through these tracks, but the courses do include rings that can be flown through. The tracks can be seen in the video at the top of this page, starting at the 3:26:32 mark.

