The Brewers will face San Francisco's Johnny Cueto on Tuesday — a night after he was put on the injured list with COVID-like symptoms
SAN FRANCISCO - Beyond winning the series opener, 3-1, the Milwaukee Brewers hope they put a big dent in the San Francisco Giants’ relief corps. When scheduled starter Johnny Cueto went on the injured list before the game while experiencing COVID-like symptoms (he had tested negative), it became a bullpen night for San Francisco, with seven relievers covering the nine innings.www.postcrescent.com
Comments / 0