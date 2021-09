If I'm being totally honest, I have no idea what the fuck is going on in Deathloop. There's eight targets and time to kill, but after sinking no fewer than eight hours into cycling back around through the Isle of Blackreef I don't feel like I'm any closer to breaking the loop. Truth be told, I still don't know where all of my targets reside, how to reach them, and how I can get out of the compounds I have found without catching a cavalcade of bullets in my chest. Then again, I do know that I'm having a great time with Deathloop, so what does it matter?