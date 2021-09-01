Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene Leaves PUBG Corp, Creates New Independent Studio
Brendan Greene, aka PlayerUnknown and the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has announced the formation of a new independent game studio in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Greene was originally a modder whose experiments with the battle royale genre eventually led to the creation of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. He was later hired by Bluehole to continue developing the game under the newly formed PUBG Studios.www.ign.com
