CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene Leaves PUBG Corp, Creates New Independent Studio

By Matt Kim
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan Greene, aka PlayerUnknown and the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has announced the formation of a new independent game studio in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Greene was originally a modder whose experiments with the battle royale genre eventually led to the creation of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. He was later hired by Bluehole to continue developing the game under the newly formed PUBG Studios.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adi Shankar
Person
Brendan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg#Playerunknown#Game Studio#Playerunknown#Pubg Studios#Striking Distance Studios#Ign#Lawoftd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Netherlands
Related
Video GamesPolygon

Deathloop defies comparison in wonderful ways

Deathloop takes a lot of things I already like and remixes them into something I like even more. I’ve long been a fan of the time loop genre, so every time I sit down to write about Deathloop, I start thinking about movies and games like Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow, Palm Springs, Outer Wilds, Returnal, and even Twelve Minutes.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Deathloop trailer shows off the ways it uses DualSense

Arkane Studios’ time-bending shooter Deathloop has a new trailer with a heavy emphasis on the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. The “Next-Gen Immersion” trailer does spend a brief moment touting the game’s visuals, but nearly all of its running time showcases how Deathloop uses the DualSense’s features like haptics and adaptive triggers.
Video GamesGamespot

Deathloop - The Final Preview

Deathloop is shaping up to be another stellar Arkane title. Lucy and Tamoor chat about their time with the game over 15 minutes of brand new PS5 gameplay.
Video GamesGamespot

Deathloop Final Preview: What It’s Like To Play

Deathloop is coming on September 14, marking a big exclusive for PlayStation 5 (and oddly enough, published by Microsoft Game Studios). Our own Tamoor Hussain and Lucy James got their hands on the game for a final preview ahead of release. This was an extended, five-hour preview of the action...
TechnologyTwinfinite

Gearbox Announces a New Montreal Studio “to Work on Borderlands and Create a New IP”

Following the successful establishment of Gearbox Quebec in 2015, the company is now set to once again expand with a new Canadian studio — this time, in Montreal. It will see the company’s workforce inflate by 250 extra personnel to a total of 850. Industry veterans Sébastien Caisse, PhD and Pierre-André Déry will be tapped to co-lead the newly formed studio, and the team is apparently set to work on both Borderlands a new IP.
Video GamesThe Verge

The company behind PUBG is trying to create the next big fantasy epic

Krafton is best known as the company behind PUBG, taking the scrappy battle royale and turning it into something much bigger thanks to mobile versions, surprisingly expansive lore, and soon even a horror spinoff. Now the company is hoping to build the next big fantasy series after licensing the Korean novel The Bird That Drinks Tears by Lee Yeong-do, with the goal of creating a multimedia franchise that extends to games and beyond.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Unicorns of Love unveils new PUBG Mobile team

After releasing most of its PUBG Mobile roster in July, Unicorns of Love unveiled its new lineup in the mobile battle royale game today. UoL’s PUBG Mobile team features Lin “Llin” Davide, Wei “Gk1st” Jiawang, Rolandas “Rolkis” Paliukas, Nicklas “Fresh” Komander, and Shi “XT” Xiangtian. While Fresh has been retained...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

PUBG creator opens new studio to work on open-world games

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds director Brendan Greene has announced his departure to form a new studio. Announced earlier today on September 1 via a press release, Brendan "Playerunknown" Greene has officially left Krafton Inc. to form Playerunknown Productions. This new studio, under the leadership of the PUBG veteran, will open up in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, with Krafton Inc. holding a minor stake in the brand new developer.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

PUBG New State will let you recruit knocked enemies

PUBG: New State is the upcoming sequel to PUBG Mobile which is set to introduce a whole new setting and a wide variety of new features but also improvements. The game is expected to release later this year but some players have already been testing it out thanks to a couple of alpha tests that Krafton hosted for stability testing.
Video GamesComicBook

PUBG Creator Leaves PUBG Owner to Form New Studio

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene, the original creator of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG or PUBG: Battlegrounds as it is currently labeled, has officially left PUBG: Battlegrounds owner Krafton to form a new independent video game development studio, PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions. Technically, PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions had previously existed within the greater structure of Krafton, and even announced a new game called prologue back in 2019, but this marks the exit of the studio out from under the direct umbrella of Krafton. Despite that, according to the announcement, Krafton will still hold a minority stake in PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions.
Video GamesNME

‘God Of War’ level designer joins “independent AAA” studio That’s No Moon

New development studio That’s No Moon has secured another big talent, with a former lead level designer on God Of War joining the team. Describing itself as “independent AAA” with a focus on storytelling, the new studio based in Los Angeles and San Diego already boasts major talent who previously worked at Infinity Ward, Sony Santa Monica, Sony Visual Arts, and EA respectively.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PUBG Creator Leaves Krafton and Founds His Own Studio; already working on a new IP

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG to dry, it is one of the most successful video games of recent years. It is the flagship of the genre battle royale, which today stands out thanks to its own names such as Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends, among others. The Krafton Inc. game owes its name to its creator, Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, who today confirmed to the PC Gamer media his decision to leave the company and found his own development studio. This is one of the reasons why the title changed its name to PUBG: Battlegrounds.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

PUBG: New State Receives A New Cinematic Trailer

Krafton Inc. has released a new trailer this morning for PUBG: New State, showing off a cinematic view of their upcoming title. The trailer itself gives you a better idea of what kind of world you're diving into with this game, as you're not ju7st plopping down onto an abandoned island with unknown people, you're now surviving at all costs in the thick of civilization. All set to the tune of Ice Nine Kills. You can enjoy the trailer below along with other info about how they're slowly revealing more about the game.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

PUBG New States gets animated metal music video

Krafton and PUBG company are soon releasing PUBG: New State, a brand new mobile game that recently had its second closed alpha test. The game is expected to launch next year. To hype up the release, Krafton and PUBG have today shared a brand new metal music video, which showcases PUBG New State universe and the world of Troi. It's more or less a lore video with some cool metal music in the background. Speaking about cool metal music, the song has been composed by the American metal band Ice Nine Kills.
Video GamesComicBook

New PUBG Weapon Lets Players Create Their Own Blue Zones

The Blue Zone in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is the game’s method of keeping players within a certain boundary of play, but what if players were able to create their own Blue Zones to prevent players from accessing certain areas? That’s exactly what the game’s newest weapon aptly called the “Blue Zone Grenade” looks to do by allowing people to spawn their own Blue Zone upon detonation.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Everdale - How to create or leave a valley?

Everdale is a collaborative mobile building simulation game developed and published by Supercell that has just been soft-launched in selected regions. If you have got your hands on the game and are struggling to figure out how to create a valley or leave a valley in Everdale, then don’t worry! We are here with a step-by-step guide to help you.
Video GamesNME

‘PUBG’’s next update will add a casual game mode and new weapon

Krafton has revealed the details of the upcoming PUBG update and survivor pass, which will launch on September 8. PUBG’s 13.2 patch will add several new features to the game and several tweaks to the Taego map. The survivor pass, Crazy Night, will last for eight weeks instead of the usual six and will be available on PC on September 8 and consoles on September 16.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Watch PlayerUnknown describe Prologue, a post-PUBG project all his own

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, more commonly known as PUBG (or Game for Peace in China) is already one of the most successful and influential games ever made just four years after release. Its director Brendan Greene, a former DJ and web designer from Ireland, is credited with launching the entire battle royale genre, directly inspiring what you now know as Fortnite, CoD: Warzone, Apex Legends and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy