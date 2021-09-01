Brendan 'PlayerUnknown' Greene Leaves PUBG Corp, Creates New Independent Studio

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG to dry, it is one of the most successful video games of recent years. It is the flagship of the genre battle royale, which today stands out thanks to its own names such as Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends, among others. The Krafton Inc. game owes its name to its creator, Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, who today confirmed to the PC Gamer media his decision to leave the company and found his own development studio. This is one of the reasons why the title changed its name to PUBG: Battlegrounds.