NFLPA opens investigation regarding Urban Meyer’s comments as to considering vaccination status in roster cuts

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Meyer said the quiet thing out loud. Now, the NFL Players Association is taking action. “These comments have led us to open an investigation,” NFLPA spokesman George Atallah told PFT via text message regarding Meyer’s admission that player vaccination status was considered in making roster cuts. The joint NFL...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

