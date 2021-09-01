Triple J's viral meme mocking their older listeners backfires spectacularly as the national youth radio station is labelled 'ageist'
Triple J has been slammed for posting a tweet ridiculing their older listeners.
The national youth broadcaster used the famous pick-up line, 'Did it hurt? When you fell from heaven?' and turned it on its head in the viral meme on Tuesday, tweeting: 'Did it hurt? when you aged out of the youth radio station.'
The broadcaster's attempt at a joke mocking their older listeners backfired massively on Twitter, with several users hitting back.
'You know what hurts? Ageism and poor punctuation' wrote one listener.
'Triple J have decided that increasing our depression during lockdown by suggesting we are too old for them is good actually,' said another.
Even Bachelor host Osher Günsberg chimed in with: 'Hurts more that someone from the @triplej social media team missed the famous ABC Inclusiveness Training Day.'
One listener added: 'No, but logging into Twitter to be unexpectedly murdered by a radio station certainly did.'
Another frustrated Twitter user wrote: 'Did it hurt? When you became a carbon copy of a top 40 station? When you became a caricature of yourself?
'When you lost what made Triple J unique? When you just now turned your back on people who support you?'
Nick D Miller, the arts editor for The Age, used statistics in his response, showing that Triple J's biggest demographic is 25-39 with a 12.4 per cent share.
The figures also showed that more listeners in the 40-54 age bracket in Sydney listen to Triple J than mature-aged station Smooth FM.
The youth broadcaster has consistently been most popular with the 25-39 demographic year-on-year.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted Triple J for comment.
